Elderly man seriously injured in A26 minibus collision

The road between Uckfield and Crowborough was closed following the accident. Photograph by Eddie Mitchell
Police were called to a road traffic collision between a car and a minibus on the A26 Uckfield Road near Barnsgate Manor Vineyard, Heron’s Ghyll, on Friday (January 19).

The collision between a red Honda Civic and a white Ford Transit minibus occurred around 6.55pm.

A passenger in the Honda, a man in his 80s, suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital.

The driver of the Honda, a woman in her 70s, and another passenger in the same car, a man in his 80s, suffered minor injuries.

The driver of the minibus and four passengers reported no injuries.

If you witnessed the collision please report online at https://www.sussex.police.uk/rtcappealresponse or call 101 quoting reference 1044 of 19/01.