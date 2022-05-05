Elderly woman mugged and pushed to the ground in Midhurst

The woman was walking through the town when a man approached her and 'demanded' she give him her purse at 12.20pm, police have said.

She was then pushed to ground while the thief made off with her bag.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are now appealing for any witnesses to come forward to help with their investigations.

Pic S Robards SR2202073 SUS-220702-104119001

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: "Police received a report of a robbery on Jubilee Path, Midhurst at around 12.20pm on Wednesday (May 4). An elderly woman was grabbed by a man who demanded she hand over her purse. The victim was pushed to the ground and the suspect made off with her shoulder bag.