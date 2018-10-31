Elderly woman targeted in Peacehaven distraction burglary

Police are investigating a distraction burglary where a man stole more than £700 from an elderly woman.

The unknown man called at an address in Arundel Road, Peacehaven, claiming to be from the water board. He requested to check the taps at the property, and was allowed in to do so.

While the 85-year-old victim was distracted, he stole £735 in cash, along with cards and other paperwork.

The incident occurred around 2.45pm on Tuesday (October 30).

The man then left on foot and remains outstanding at this stage. He is described as white, about 5ft 6ins tall, wearing a jumper with a logo and trousers.

Anyone with any information is asked to report it online or call 101 quoting serial 681 of 30/10.

Alternatively, you can visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.