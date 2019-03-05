Eleven neighbours win £1,000 each on People's Postcode Lottery

Eleven Crowborough residents have won £1,000 each after their postcode was successful in a lottery game.

The Adam Close neighbours won the sum today (Tuesday, March 5) when TN6 3DT was announced as a daily prize winner with the People’s Postcode Lottery.

In a statement, People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt said: “What better way to brighten up a Tuesday than by winning the lottery and neighbours winning together is always a joy, so I’m thrilled for our players in Crowborough today.”

A minimum of 32 per cent of ticket sales goes to charities and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised £393 million to date for thousands causes across Britain and internationally.

The latest draw was promoted by WaterAid, which is said to have received more than £10 million in funding from players.