Eleven-year-old boy airlifted to hospital with ‘potentially life-threatening injuries’ following East Sussex collision

An 11-year-old boy was airlifted to hospital with ‘potentially life-threatening injuries’ following a collision in East Sussex, police have said.

Officers said they were called to the B2095, near The Lamb Inn by Hooe, at around 3.05pm on Thursday, December 15, and are appealing for witnesses to a ‘serious collision’ between a car and a flatbed van.

A Sussex Police spokesperson added: “Colleagues from both the fire and ambulance services also attended the scene to remove a seriously injured boy from one of the vehicles.”

A 33-year-old man from Eastbourne has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, according to police.

Emergency service vehicles by the collision near Hooe

Officers added: “He has since been released on unconditional bail whilst enquiries continue.”

According to an eye-witness the road was also closed in both directions.

South East Coast Ambulance Service said: “Ambulance crews attended the scene alongside emergency service colleagues and were joined at the scene by the Kent, Surrey, Sussex Air Ambulance Service (KSS). One patient with serious injuries was treated at the scene before being airlifted to hospital in London in a serious condition.”

KSS said the patient was transported to a major trauma centre.

The police spokesperson added: “We are eager for anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward and ask that any relevant information or dashcam footage is reported to us by emailing [email protected], quoting Operation Seville.”

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service has been contacted for more information.

