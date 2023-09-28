BREAKING
Ella Plays Football – new book based on true story takes women's football world by storm

A new book based on a true story written by a brand new author who grew up around Crawley has taken the world of women’s football by storm selling out its first two runs, Ella Plays Football - Her Game Too tells the inspiring story of Ella who is bullied by boys at school for liking football only to meet some footballers who give her a second wind to prove them wrong.
By Alex Barber
Published 28th Sep 2023
Updated 28th Sep 2023, 08:55 BST
Ella Plays Football is a book for kids that makes your heart sing, Ella Plays Football – #Her Game Too is a standout read that leaves young readers in no doubt that anything and everything is possible, if you have the passion to make it happen.

Published at a time when women’s football is at the forefront of everyone's mind, this true story of Ella Barber’s love for the beautiful game is one that will resonate with thousands of young girls who simply want to get out on the pitch and play, rather than be hindered and intimated by bullies believing football is firmly for the boys

Ella and GabbyElla and Gabby
Bursting with valuable life lessons and optimism, Ella’s passion to play football is matched equally by the determination of her parents (and the authors of this book) to help their daughter achieve her dreams. A timely read and one that sold out on Amazon on the day it was published, bravo to the Barber family for sharing their story.

Alex Barber grew up in Crawley attending Broadfield North and Holy Trinity School before moving away in 2000, He also played football locally until 1999.

Read the inspiring true story of Ella! She loves football so much but is picked on by the boys who don‘t think girls should play. Read as she overcomes the odds to show them that you can do anything you want to.

A percentage of each sale goes back into grassroots football. Follow the Barber Family on the continuing journey by following on Instagram @The.Barber.Family

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Author, Alex Barber says: “This book is based on the true story of our daughter, Ella, who was bullied at school by the boys for liking football. But, everything changed when I reached out on Twitter. She was given the amazing opportunity to meet a professional player, bounce back from the bullying and find a girls team with which she could begin her own football journey.

“Backed by the Gibraltar FA and women’s charity Her Game Too which shines a much needed light on the sexism and bullying in sport. It also stars and is supported by Dartford Women football team and social media influencer, Gabby Howell.”