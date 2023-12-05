Elves from Parker Building Supplies bring 105 trees to Uckfield’s Festival of Christmas Trees

A team from Parker Building Supplies lent its support to the Uckfield Festival of Christmas Trees.

Local man Stuart Chappell, part of the Parker Building Supplies Uckfield team helping our

Featuring more than a hundred Christmas trees, the team from the local builders merchants got to work unloading all 105 trees and positioning them in the church so that local organisations could set to work decorating their tree.

Stuart Chappell of Uckfield’s Parker Building Supplies said: “This Uckfield event is all about community and sharing the joy of the Christmas season so we are always happy to volunteer and help with the preparation of this magical display.

"We are also very proud of the Parker Building Supplies decorated tree that we have had at the festival for the last number of years.”

Local Christmas Elf, Chris Barnes, Parker Building Supplies working hard to bring in all 105 trees

Parker Building Supplies is located at Bellbrook Business Park, Uckfield.

As the local builders merchant, Parkers is very involved in the Uckfield community from sponsoring local sports clubs to various charitable endeavours.