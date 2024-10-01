Elvis show and casino night in Hastings
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Charity Elvis Show and Casino Night at Hastings United Sports and Social Club.
Come along to this fantastic night of Elvis feat Trevor Dodson.
Also performing Ritchie Lee singing swing and all the party favourites!
Help raise funds for disability and inclusive football.
Book your tickets now on 07909 898880.
Please leave a message or text for details.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.