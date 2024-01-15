Embarking on a journey: Inspire Sussex Ignites 2024 with unprecedented energy and vision

As we step into 2024, we are thrilled to announce the dawn of a new era for our cherished charity. The end of 2023 marked not just a transition but a profound transformation, bidding farewell to the Eastbourne Mencap legacy and propelling Inspire Sussex into a future pulsating with renewed energy.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A New Beginning: Our journey takes a pivotal turn as we eagerly anticipate the move to our brand-new home on Green Street in May 2024. This significant leap will position Inspire Sussex as a trailblazer among Eastbourne care providers, dedicated to supporting individuals with learning disabilities.

We see our new hub and care homes as places where individuals with learning disabilities not only receive essential support but also thrive, grow, and become inspirations to others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Empowering Lives: Our commitment to empowering lives remains unwavering. The day service, the heartbeat of Inspire Sussex, will continue to evolve with an array of programs, activities, and events. From kayaking adventures to creative workshops and community engagement initiatives, Inspire Sussex will spearhead positive change.

Enabling people and enhancing lives, during and Art and Craft workshop at Inspire Day Service

During the interim period from January 29, 2024, to May 2024, our day service will operate from the outstanding facilities of the Sovereign Harbour Community Centre. Rest assured, our dedication to delivering high-quality activities for our service users remains steadfast, making the most of this temporary hub.

The Future Hub: Our vision extends beyond just a new building; we aspire to develop the Inspire Sussex Hub as a focal point for the local community and beyond. The expansive space will usher in unprecedented opportunities for everyone to get involved.

Exciting Ventures at the New Hub:

A regular monthly farmers market in the large hall.

A welcoming café, run by our service users during the week, creating the foundation for a social enterprise project.

A sensory room, open to the wider community, catering to individuals with severe learning disabilities.

An activity summer club open to college students over the summer break

Enabling people and enhancing lives, during and Art and Craft workshop at Inspire Day Service.

We are thrilled to share some incredible news that showcases the growth and expansion of Inspire Sussex Events in 2024. The bonds we've forged with new partners and the exciting projects in the pipeline are setting the stage for a year filled with meaningful connections and impactful initiatives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New Horizons with “Eastbourne Wheels For All”: Teaming up with Eastbourne Wheels For All, we are gearing up for the 2024 "One Thousand Challenge" fundraising event. This time, we're elevating the scale, stretching the excitement across Sussex and beyond. Last year's success placed Inspire Sussex Events firmly on the map, and this year promises even greater heights.

A Fantastic Collaboration with Mortain Place Care Home: In the spirit of collaboration, we're delighted to announce our close association with the outstanding Mortain Place Care Home, part of the esteemed Barchester Group. Save the date for the Summer Fair on Saturday, 1st June, where Inspire Sussex will be an active participant. The funds generated during this event will be directed towards our much-needed minibus. But that's not all – discussions are already underway for additional shared projects, marking an extraordinary period for Inspire Sussex as we strengthen ties with exceptional care providers.

Connecting Hearts, Building Futures: These collaborations signify more than just partnerships; they represent the spirit of community, compassion, and shared visions. Inspire Sussex is not just an organization; it's a dynamic force connecting itself to others who share our passion for making a positive impact.

Our role is to enable each individual in our care to expand their horizons, enhancing their lives.

Dates to Save: Get ready for a year-round celebration of community spirit and fundraising as we unveil our exciting collaboration with Morrison Supermarket on Lottbridge Drove Eastbourne BN23 6QN ! With the invaluable assistance of Kim Hatcher-Davies, the current Morrison Community Champion, Inspire Sussex is thrilled to bring you our Hot Spot Desk – a fundraising extravaganza that promises not just charity support but a whole lot of fun!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark your calendars for these unmissable Hot Spot Desk fundraising events where you can engage with our wonderful service users, partake in thrilling tombola games, and contribute to the cause that matters:

• Saturday, 24th February • Saturday, 20th April • Saturday, 29th June • Saturday, 24th August • Saturday, 26th October • Saturday, 14th December

What to Expect:

INSPIRE SUSSEX. Human Shaped Care

· Meet Our Service Users: Connect with the heart of Inspire Sussex as you meet and interact with our incredible service users. Your presence will make their day even more special.

· Tombola Extravaganza: Dive into the excitement of our thrilling tombola games. Prizes, surprises, and endless fun await you!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

· Donate for a Cause: Every contribution, big or small, fuels our mission. Your generous donations directly support our charity initiatives, making a tangible impact on the lives we touch.

Quiz Night: Join us another Inspire Events for an evening of excitement and camaraderie at the Westham Village Hall! Inspire We are hosting a wonderful Quiz Night Charity event that promises surprises, laughter, and a chance to make a positive impact.

Date: [Friday 2nd Feb. 2024] Time: [19.30 to 22.00 pm] Location: Westham Village Hall

Get ready for a night of brainteasers, friendly competition, and the joy of supporting a great cause. Your participation will contribute to our charitable programme, making a meaningful difference in our community.

Follow the link below to book your team for the quiz night:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Join Us on at the events: We extend a warm invitation to each one of you to join us on these special days. Your participation and support amplify the sense of community, making these events not just fundraising opportunities but moments of shared joy.

We are filled with immense excitement and anticipation for the incredible journey that lies ahead. 2024 is not just another year; it is a testament to our unwavering commitment to ensure the lives of our cherished service users not only flourish within our care but also within a society where they experience an equal sense of belonging.