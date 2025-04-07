Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sussex Police said a 105-year-old man died following a collision in Uckfield.

Police said the man was crossing the B2102 Bell Farm Road, east of the junction with Brookside, in his mobility scooter when he was in a collision with a blue Ford KA.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Police were alerted to the incident at 1.44pm on Saturday 5 April and responded to the scene. Despite the best efforts of paramedics, the man, from Uckfield, was pronounced deceased. His next of kin have been informed and supported by specialist officers.”

Police said the KA driver, an 87-year-old woman from Ringmer, was uninjured. A section of the road was temporarily closed while emergency services worked at the scene.

They are urging anyone who saw what happened, or who captured any dash cam footage, to email [email protected] quoting Operation Colne.