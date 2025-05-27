16-year-old hospitalised following collision between bus and pedestrian in East Sussex

Police are appealing for witnesses after a pedestrian was injured in a collision with a bus in East Sussex.

Police confirmed that the incident occurred in Western Road, Brighton, close to the city centre, around 3.40pm on Monday May 26.

A 16-year-old girl was taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries, where she remains at this time, police added.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police added: “A section of the road was temporarily closed as emergency services responded to the scene, and we are grateful to the public for their patience and understanding.

“An investigation is underway and anyone who saw what happened or captured any mobile, dash cam or CCTV footage is asked to email [email protected] quoting Operation Sunstone.”