80 year-old taken to hospital with 'serious injuries' following crash in East Sussex
Emergency services were called to Eastern Road, outside the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton, at around 1.30pm on Thursday (January 9) to a report of a woman trapped between two vehicles, a Volvo Momentum and a Peugeot Horizon.
A police spokesperson added: “The woman, who is in her 80s, has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.
“Part of Eastern Road and Sudley Place were closed while emergency services dealt with the incident.
“Officers are investigating the full circumstances of the incident and are appealing for any information or dashcam footage.
“If you have any information or footage, please email [email protected] quoting Operation Dovedale.”
