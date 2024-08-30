West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said it received ‘multiple 999 calls’ reporting a ‘large fire' at Grevatts Lane in Climping at 10.20am today (Friday, August 30).

A spokesperson added: “We currently have eight fire engines, two water carriers and an aerial ladder platform responding to the incident.

"People who live nearby are urged to keep their doors and windows closed due to the amount of smoke in the area."

In an update at 11.30am, the fire service added: “Residents in Littlehampton, Elmer, Middleton, Bognor Regis and the surrounding areas are urged to keep their doors and windows shut as the smoke is travelling to sea.

“The A259 has now been closed and this is causing a huge amount of traffic. Please avoid the area."

At 1pm, Sussex Police said officers were ‘currently assisting’ West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service, adding: “Please avoid the area as emergency services remain at the scene.”

