A24 north of Horsham reopened following crash

By Sarah Page
Published 14th Jan 2025, 15:41 BST
Updated 15th Jan 2025, 09:30 BST
The A24 road north of Horsham is now open following a crash yesterday (January 14) which led to its closure.

The road was shut between Marches Road at Kingsfold and Rusper Road at Clark’s Green soon after 7am yesterday and remained closed for around nine hours while crash investigation work was undertaken.

