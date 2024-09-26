A259 emergency incident: Schoolgirl involved in collision with car in West Sussex

A schoolgirl was taken to hospital after a collision on the A259 in West Sussex, police have said.

Emergency services responded to a collision involving a car and a pedestrian in Wick shortly after 3.30pm on Wednesday, September 25.

"The pedestrian, a schoolgirl, was taken to hospital as a precaution,” a police spokesperson said.

"Police are not appealing for any further information at this time.”

Paramedics from South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) were called to the A259 Wick roundabout at approximately 3.20pm on Wednesday. Photo: Sussex World / stock imageParamedics from South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) were called to the A259 Wick roundabout at approximately 3.20pm on Wednesday. Photo: Sussex World / stock image
Paramedics from South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) were called to the A259 Wick roundabout at approximately 3.20pm on Wednesday (September 25).

This followed a ‘report of a collision involving a car and pedestrian’, SECAmb said.

A spokesperson added: “Two ambulances attended and the pedestrian was treated at the scene before being taken to Worthing Hospital for further treatment.”

