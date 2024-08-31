A259 in East Sussex blocked following collision
Part of the A259 in East Sussex is blocked following a collision this evening (Saturday, August 31).
According to the AA’s traffic alert, the incident was first reported just before 4.15pm today.
The incident happened near Eastbourne.
The AA said on its traffic bulletin: “Road blocked and delays due to crash on A259 East Dean Road both ways between Gilberts Drive and Crowlink Lane.”
We will have more as we get it.