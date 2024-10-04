AA Traffic News reported the incident in the Flansham area of Bognor Regis around 4pm on Thursday (October 3).

An air ambulance landed at the scene and police vehicles were also pictured.

A spokesperson for South East Coast Ambulance Service said: “SECAmb were called to the A259 Worms Lane at Felpham at approximately 5.10pm on Thursday following a report of a collision involving a car and pedestrian.

"Crews attended and treated the pedestrian before taking him to St Richard’s Hospital for further treatment. The driver of the car did not require medical treatment.”

The Air Ambulance Charity Kent Surrey Sussex (KSS) charity has also issued a statement.

A spokesperson said: “A helicopter was dispatched to Bognor Regis on October 3. Our crew arrived on scene at 17:41 where they worked with SECAmb to help treat the patient, involved in a road traffic collision. They then transported the patient to hospital by road.”

On its traffic bulletin, whilst the incident was ongoing, the AA reported: “Road closed and long delays due to crash, a car and a pedestrian involved on A259 Worms Lane both ways from Hoe Lane to B2132 Yapton Road. There is an air ambulance on scene.”

The AA map shows the road is now opened in both directions. Reports on social media suggested it had reopened by 8.15pm on Thursday.

