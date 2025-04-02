A27: Car fire adds to traffic chaos in East Sussex amid planned lane closure

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A car fire is adding to traffic chaos on the A27 in East Sussex.

AA Traffic News has reported ‘very slow traffic’ after a car fire on A27 Brighton Road at Ashcombe Hollow, Lewes.

The incident was reported on the Ashcombe roundabout.

Meanwhile, ‘severe’ traffic delays have been reported on the A27 due to an ongoing lane closure for drainage works.

Sussex Traffic Watch reported: "A27 eastbound, queuing traffic from Hangleton to Hollingbury due to roadworks with temporary lane closures.

"A23 southbound also slow and queuing towards the Patcham interchange."

A lane closure has been put in place on the eastbound carriageway – prior to the junction with the A23 – and continues until the Hollingbury junction.

National Highways said works ‘have been paused for tonight’ to minimise disruption for those travelling to the Brighton vs Aston Villa match.

The project is expected to be finished by June 6.

