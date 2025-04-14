Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The A27 remains closed this morning (Monday, April 14) as reparations work take place following an oil spill.

The road is closed eastbound between the A259 near Emsworth and the A259 near Chichester.

Lane two is also closed westbound.

National Highways said cooking oil was spilled across the road following an incident ‘involving a van and trailer which has crossed from one carriageway to the other’.

The A27 in Chichester. Photo: Google Street View

A ‘specialist clean-up’ is currently underway and police have confirmed no one was injured in the incident.

A spokesperson for Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “We were called at 4.41am with reports that a detached trailer was causing an obstruction on the A27 near Emsworth, and had spilled cooking oil into the road.”

“No one was injured. Police attended to assist with road closures and traffic management.

“The trailer has since been recovered and closures remain in place for clear up and reparation work.”

National Highways has warned motorists to allow extra journey time or delay the journey altogether.

‘Severe’ delays are affecting traffic on Main Road westbound between A259 and A259 Havant Road, according to AA Traffic News.

For updates, follow our live blog: https://www.sussexexpress.co.uk/news/live-updates-as-a27-closes-following-oil-spill-5081104

The below diversion route is in place for those travelling eastbound:

Follow the route marked with a Hollow Diamond symbol on local road signs:

Exit the A27 at the Emsworth Interchange

Join the A259 eastbound

Continue on the A259 to the Fishbourne Roundabout and re-join the A27.