A27 closure after vehicle fire in West Sussex

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 14th Nov 2024, 07:55 GMT
Updated 15th Nov 2024, 09:28 GMT
A fire broke out on the A27 in West Sussex – resulting in a temporary road closure.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said the A27 was closed eastbound between the Fishbourne and Stockbridge roundabouts, following a ‘fire involving a vehicle’.

The incident was reported at 5.30pm on Wednesday (November 13).

Motorists were asked to avoid the area, whilst the incident was ongoing.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said the A27 eastbound was closed between the Fishbourne and Stockbridge roundabouts following a fire involving a vehicle. Photo: Sussex World / stock imageWest Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said the A27 eastbound was closed between the Fishbourne and Stockbridge roundabouts following a fire involving a vehicle. Photo: Sussex World / stock image
West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said the A27 eastbound was closed between the Fishbourne and Stockbridge roundabouts following a fire involving a vehicle. Photo: Sussex World / stock image

A spokesperson for the fire service said: "Joint Fire Control sent fire engines from Chichester and Bognor Regis to the scene.

"Upon arrival crews found one car well alight and they closed the carriageway.

"Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used one hose reel to extinguish the fire, which was of accidental ignition.

"Sussex Police also attended and assisted fire crews in managing the traffic."

Traffic sources reported queuing traffic on both approaches to the A27 eastbound between the Fishbourne and Stockbridge roundabouts.

Sussex Police confirmed the vehicle was recovered and the road had reopened by 7.30pm.

