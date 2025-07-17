Sussex Police officers were called to reports of a car ‘colliding with the central reservation’ in Upper Brighton Road, Sompting, at 6.20am on Thursday (July 17).

A spokesperson for the force said: “No one was injured.

“A lane was closed eastbound while repairs were made.”

Fire crews assisted the police at the scene.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called at 6.19am this morning to reports of a single-car collision on the A27 Upper Brighton Road at Lancing.

“Upon arrival firefighters found a vehicle had passed through the central reservation. Fortunately no-one was trapped in the vehicle as a result of the incident.

“The A27 eastbound was closed along with one lane of the westbound carriageway while the vehicle was recovered and the scene made safe.

"Drivers were urged to avoid the area. The last crew left the scene shortly after 7.30am.”

The road reopened later on Thursday morning, with traffic now flowing as normal, according to AA Traffic News.

