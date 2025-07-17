A27 collision: Photos show aftermath of incident which resulted in road closure

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 17th Jul 2025, 16:24 BST
Photos have emerged from the scene of a collision, which closed the A27 for hours.

Sussex Police officers were called to reports of a car ‘colliding with the central reservation’ in Upper Brighton Road, Sompting, at 6.20am on Thursday (July 17).

A spokesperson for the force said: “No one was injured.

“A lane was closed eastbound while repairs were made.”

Fire crews assisted the police at the scene.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called at 6.19am this morning to reports of a single-car collision on the A27 Upper Brighton Road at Lancing.

“Upon arrival firefighters found a vehicle had passed through the central reservation. Fortunately no-one was trapped in the vehicle as a result of the incident.

“The A27 eastbound was closed along with one lane of the westbound carriageway while the vehicle was recovered and the scene made safe.

"Drivers were urged to avoid the area. The last crew left the scene shortly after 7.30am.”

The road reopened later on Thursday morning, with traffic now flowing as normal, according to AA Traffic News.

A lane was closed eastbound while repairs were made to the central reservation on A27 Upper Brighton Road at Lancing

1. A27 incident

A lane was closed eastbound while repairs were made to the central reservation on A27 Upper Brighton Road at Lancing Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

A lane was closed eastbound while repairs were made to the central reservation on A27 Upper Brighton Road at Lancing

2. A27 incident

A lane was closed eastbound while repairs were made to the central reservation on A27 Upper Brighton Road at Lancing Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

A lane was closed eastbound while repairs were made to the central reservation on A27 Upper Brighton Road at Lancing

3. A27 incident

A lane was closed eastbound while repairs were made to the central reservation on A27 Upper Brighton Road at Lancing Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

A lane was closed eastbound while repairs were made to the central reservation on A27 Upper Brighton Road at Lancing

4. A27 incident

A lane was closed eastbound while repairs were made to the central reservation on A27 Upper Brighton Road at Lancing Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:A27Sussex PoliceWest Sussex Fire and Rescue ServiceDriversLancing
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice