Sussex Police is appealing for witnesses to the fatal collision this morning (Friday, October 18).

"Emergency services were called around 10.35am following reports of a collision involving a coach and a pedestrian,” a police spokesperson said.

"The pedestrian, a 23-year-old man from Brighton, was sadly confirmed dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this time.

“Officers are investigating and ask any witnesses or anyone with relevant information, such as dashcam or mobile phone footage, to come forward and refrain from posting any footage on social media.”

Information can be reported to Sussex Police online, by emailing [email protected] or by calling 101, quoting Operation Colwyn.

The police added: “The road was closed for a number of hours while emergency services responded to the scene and officers would like to thank the public for their patience during that time.”

National Highways confirmed the A27 in East Sussex is now only fully open westbound between the B2123 (Falmer) & the A23 (Brighton).