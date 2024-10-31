Part of the A27 in West Sussex was closed last night (Wednesday, October 30) due to a crash.

National Highways: South-East announced on X at 8.36pm: “The A27 in West Sussex is closed in both directions between the A280 (Clapham) and the A24 near Worthing due to a serious collision.

“Emergency services are in attendance and it’s likely the road will be closed into the night.”

The A27 was closed in both directions between the A280 (Clapham) and the A24 near Worthing. Photo: Jacko Jackson

A photo of an air ambulance helicopter at the scene was sent in to this newspaper.

National Highways: South-East announced at 4.42am on Thursday, October 31: “The A27 in West Sussex has re-opened in both directions between the A280 (Clapham) and the A24 near Worthing following a serious collision. Thank you for your patience, have a safe onward journey.”