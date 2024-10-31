A27 crash: air ambulance helicopter spotted and West Sussex road closed overnight after ‘serious collision’
National Highways: South-East announced on X at 8.36pm: “The A27 in West Sussex is closed in both directions between the A280 (Clapham) and the A24 near Worthing due to a serious collision.
“Emergency services are in attendance and it’s likely the road will be closed into the night.”
A photo of an air ambulance helicopter at the scene was sent in to this newspaper.
National Highways: South-East announced at 4.42am on Thursday, October 31: “The A27 in West Sussex has re-opened in both directions between the A280 (Clapham) and the A24 near Worthing following a serious collision. Thank you for your patience, have a safe onward journey.”