This comes after a 'water mains leak' on Arundel Road, according to Southern Water.

A spokesperson for the water company said on Friday (November 15): “Our teams are currently investigating a water mains leak on a grass verge on the Arundel Road (A27).

"Our aim is to carry out all necessary repairs safely and as soon as possible.”

Photos taken today (Monday, November 18) show works are still ongoing – with temporary traffic lights in place.

An update from Southern Water read: “Our teams are fixing a water mains leak on a grass verge on the Arundel Road (A27). Repair works are scheduled to be complete by tomorrow (Tuesday).”

A traffic notice on one.network stated that the works are in place on the A27 from Durrington Hill to Mill Lane – and will remain so until 6pm on Tuesday (November 19).

This added that National Highways has facilitated the ‘temporary traffic signals for Southern Water emergency works’.

1 . A27 emergency repairs ongoing after 'water mains leak' Southern Water said its teams are 'investigating a water mains leak' on a grass verge on A27 Arundel Road in Worthing Photo: Eddie Mitchell

