Sussex Police said Joshua Southgate, 20, from Broadwater, died after the blue Yamaha he was riding collided with a white Ford Transit Connect.

The incident happened on the A27 westbound at Clapham – near Worthing – about 5.17pm on Monday, September 23.

A police spokesperson said: "He [Joshua] was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he died two days later (September 25).

“The van driver – a 62-year-old man from Waterlooville in Hampshire – was uninjured.

“A section of the road was closed for several hours to allow for recovery and forensic examination, and we’d like to thank the public for their patience and understanding.”

A GoFundMe page has since been launched to financially support Joshua’s family. So far, more than £4,100 has been raised.

Harrison Thompkins, who set up the the fundraising page, wrote: “Josh was a man with a heart of gold.

"He was a true gentleman, he always had time to listen, to talk and to laugh.

"His passion for his family, his friends and his bike made everyone that spent time around him feel happier, valued and loved by him.

"He truly cared. He was level headed, sensible and also knew how to have a lot of fun.

"He would always have your back, always be in contact with you and always have a cheeky smile, even if you knew he wasn’t feeling 100 per cent.

"He adored his parents. He loved both his mum and dad so much that words cannot describe.

"He loved going on rides with his dad. He loved cleaning his bike because he hated having it dirty.

"He loved the gym, always trying to convince you to get a membership to go with him. He loved everything and everyone.”

Harrison said Joshua’s death ‘has left a massive void in my life that won’t be filled’, adding: “Rest in eternal peace Joshua Southgate.

"This GoFundMe is just to help show Josh’s family the support that they have and to help out with any costs that they may need to cover.”

If you would like to donate, please visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/joshes-end-of-life-costsfamily-relief.

