A27 in Chichester closed following collision and vehicle fire

By Richard Gladstone
Published 7th Aug 2025, 17:37 BST
Updated 7th Aug 2025, 17:40 BST
A collision and vehicle fire has closed part of the A27 in West Sussex this evening (Thursday, August 7).

According to the AA’s traffic alert, the incident was first reported at 2.25pm this afternoon.

There are reports of congestion inn the area.

The incident happened on the Chichester bypass.

On its traffic bulletin, the AA said: “Road blocked and queueing traffic due to crash and vehicle fire on A27 Chichester bypass both ways between A259 Cathedral Way (Fishbourne Roundabout) and B2145 Hunston Road (Whyke Roundabout). Congestion to Fishbourne and The Portfield Roundabout.”

On X, formerly Twitter), West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “We are currently dealing with an incident on the A27 Stockbridge Roundabout in Chichester.

The road is closed in both directions. Please avoid the area.”

Sussex Police and South Coast Ambulance Service have been approached for a statement.

We will have more as we get it.

