A multi-vehicle collision led to the extended closure of the A27 in East Sussex.

AA Traffic News reported the emergency incident on a day when part of the A27 is already closed for the transportation of two super grid transformers.

The traffic update read: “Road closed due to a four vehicle crash on A27 Eastbound from A293 (Portslade / West Hove turn-off) to A2038 King George Vi Avenue (Hove turn-off). Congestion to Southwick and Holmbush turn-off.”

An update this afternoon (Sunday, October 27) read: “Road was fully closed however one lane has reopened past the scene.”

Sussex Police said ‘minor injuries’ were reported and confirmed that all vehicles have been recovered from the scene.

A section of the A27 will be fully closed – from Patcham to Devil’s Dyke – between 7am and 3.30pm while police assist with an abnormal load.

The closure will be in place while police officers assist staff from from National Grid, Brighton and Hove Highways, and National Highways with the transport of two super grid transformers. Click here to see video footage and photos.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: "There will be disruption while the operation is carried out from Shoreham Port to a site near Uckfield, between 7am and 3.30pm.

"A full closure of the eastbound and westbound carriageways on the A27 will be in force between Patcham and Devil’s Dyke, while the junctions at Ditchling Road, Carden Avenue, and Coldean Lane, will be closed.”

The police said diversions will be in place, and motorists are asked not to follow satellite navigation systems but ‘instead to follow the diversion signs’.