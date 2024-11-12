It was one of two collisions reported near Falmer, which resulted in road closures. All lanes are now open in both directions. Click here to recap the live traffic updates as they happened.

South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) said the westbound collision is believed to have happened after a ‘deer crossed into the road’.

A SECAmb spokesperson said: “At approximately 7:40am today (12/11/2024), SECAmb responded to a three-car collision on the A27 westbound.

“Eight adults sustained minor injuries, with one individual requiring minor treatment for facial injuries. Four patients were transported to Royal Sussex County Hospital for further assessment.”

Sussex Police said emergency services responded to collisions on the A27 between Lewes and Falmer.

A police spokesperson said: “At about 7.30am there was a report of animals in the road on the westbound carriageway.

“A collision involving three vehicles was reported on this carriageway at a similar time, and the carriageway was closed.

“Officers assisted Highways teams with temporary road closures.

“Then at about 8am there was a further collision involving three vehicles on the eastbound carriageway.

“The A27 has now reopened in both directions.”

National Highways reported at 8.17am that one lane was closed on the A27 near Falmer, approaching Brighton, westbound between the A277 and B2123.

This was ‘due to a collision and fuel spill’, the government agency said.

A social media post read: “Sussex Roads Police are in attendance. Four miles of congestion – almost 60 minute delays on the approach.”

At 9am, National Highways said the A27 near Falmer was now closed approaching Brighton. By this point, there were seven miles of congestion and 70 minute delays on the approach.

At 9.20am, the road remained closed – with a further collision reported eastbound.

National Highways added: “There's been a separate collision on the A27 eastbound. One lane (of two) closed – 40 minute delays, five miles of congestion.”

At 9.43am, a spokesperson said: “All lanes are NOW OPEN on A27 near Falmer, westbound, A277 + B2123.

"The collision/fuel spill has cleared.

“There's a separate collision on A27 eastbound (same location). One lane (of two) remains closed

“Four miles of congestion, 30 minute delays on approach, both ways.”

At 10.32am, National Highways reported: “All lanes are now open in both directions on the A27 near Falmer.

“The earlier collisions (two separate incidents) have now been cleared.

"Delays have cleared westbound. Delays of approximately 15 minutes eastbound, two-miles of congestion.”

