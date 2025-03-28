A27: Major delays after vehicle fire and diesel spillage blocks road in East Sussex
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
AA Traffic News first reported the incident at 9.05am on Friday (March 28).
A traffic notice read: “Road closed and heavy traffic due to vehicle fire on A27 Brighton Road Eastbound from B2123 The Drove (Falmer / Rottingdean Junction) to Ashcombe Hollow (Ashcombe Roundabout)."
National Highways has since provided further information on social media.
A traffic update on X (formerly Twitter) read: “A vehicle fire and large diesel spillage has blocked the A27 eastbound in East Sussex between the B2123 (Falmer) and the A277 (Lewes).
“Emergency services are on scene and our contractors are en-route to assist.
"There's a 60 minute delay on approach.”
The fire service has also now issued a statement.
A spokesperson said: “East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service attended a vehicle fire along the A27 Falmer to Ashcombe Roundabout eastbound at 8.57 this morning.
“Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used one hose reel jet to tackle the accidental fire. No casualties involved. The stop message came in at 9.48am.”
Traffic updates to follow.