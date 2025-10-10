A27 reopens after collision in Worthing: Firefighters join emergency response

Firefighters joined the emergency response after a collision was reported on the A27 in Worthing.

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service reported the incident at 10.45am on Friday (October 10).

A social media post read: “We are currently at the scene of a road traffic collision on the A27 Upper Brighton Road, Worthing.

“A road closure is in place between the Offington Roundabout and Lyons Farm. Please avoid the area.”

The fire service told Sussex World that the incident involved a car and a motorcycle – and was reported at 10.10am.

“Joint Fire Control mobilised one fire engine to the scene,” a spokesperson added. “Upon arrival firefighters made the scene safe.

“Sussex Police and paramedics from the South East Coast Ambulance Service were also in attendance.”

The fire crew left the scene at 11am.

It was at this time that National Highways: South-East provided further information about the incident.

A post on X (formerly Twitter) read: “A27 is closed in both directions between the A2025 (Lancing) and the A24 (Worthing) due to a collision involving a car and motorcycle.

“Sussex Police on scene.”

As of 11.20am, the A27 remained closed eastbound but the westbound carriageway had reopened.

An update from National Highways at 1pm read: “Recovery and clear-up work complete and the A27 eastbound between the A2025 (Lancing) and the A24 (Worthing) is OPEN.

“Slight delays on approach, but should quickly clear.”

Sussex Police confirmed the rider of the motorcycle was ‘treated by the ambulance service for an injury to his arm’.

The occupant of the car was uninjured, police said.

No arrests have been made and the road has now reopened.