Part of the A27 was closed in East Sussex after an oil spillage.

National Highways reported at 3.40pm on Sunday (May 18) that the A-road was closed eastbound between the Cophall roundabout and the Golden Jubilee roundabout.

"This is due to an oil spillage,” a social media post read.

"National Highways contractors are on scene to assess and treat the road surface.

The A27 is closed in East Sussex after an oil spillage. Photo: Sussex World stock image

“There are currently 30 minute delays westbound in the same location.”

An update at 4.30pm stated that the A27 remained closed eastbound.

National Highways added: “The spillage stretches the entire length of the road between both roundabouts.

"Treatment has begun but the road is expected to remain closed for some time.”

AA Traffic News has reported that the the traffic is queueing on the opposite side of the road ‘due to people diverting around’ the incident.

The latest update from National Highways, just after 6pm, read: “The A27 in East Sussex is now OPEN eastbound between the A22 Cophall roundabout and the A22 Golden Jubilee roundabout following the successful treatment of the road surface.

“Thank you for your patience.”