Part of the A27 in West Sussex remains closed after a serious collision resulted in a ‘large spillage'.

National Highways reported at 10am today (Saturday, November 30) that the A27 eastbound is now open between the A285 – near Temple Bar – and A29 Fontwell West roundabout.

It follows a serious collision around 3am.

"The westbound carriageway remains closed for ongoing clear up works,” the government agency added.

"Following a serious collision in the early hours of this morning the A27 was closed in both directions to allow emergency services including Sussex Police to work at scene.

“Due to the nature of the incident police collision investigations were required and the road has remain closed throughout the morning to allow these to take place.

“At around 9.30am the eastbound carriageway re-opened; the westbound carriageway remains closed for scene clearance, including treating a large spillage from the collision.”

National Highways reported that there are ‘currently no significant delays’ reported on approach to the closure at Fontwell.

Diversion routes

Road users travelling westbound are advised by National Highways to follow the 'Hollow Triangle' diversion symbol on road signs:

– Exit the A27 at the Fontwell West roundabout onto the A29;

– Travel south on the A29 towards Bognor Regis;

– At the Oldlands Way roundabout, take the 3rd exit onto the A259 'Rowan Way';

– Continue on the A259 to the Bognor Road roundabout;

– Re-join the A27 at the Bognor Road roundabout.

National Highways added: “If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey.

“Further information is available from National Highways by visiting our www.trafficengland.com website and travel apps, or via our regional X feed.

“Our 24/7 contact centre team is also available to provide up to the minute information on 0300 123 5000.”

UPDATE: National Highways: South East said the road has now reopened between the A29 Fontwell West Roundabout and A285 TempleBar.