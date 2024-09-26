A motorbike was involved in a collision with a van on the A27 westbound, at Clapham – near Worthing – about 5.17pm on Monday, September 23.

Sussex Police said Joshua Southgate, 20, from Broadwater, was riding a blue Yamaha which collided with a white Ford Transit Connect.

"He was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he died two days later (September 25),” a police spokesperson said.

“The van driver – a 62-year-old man from Waterlooville in Hampshire – was uninjured.

“A section of the road was closed for several hours to allow for recovery and forensic examination, and we’d like to thank the public for their patience and understanding.”

Anyone who saw what happened, or captured any relevant dash cam or mobile footage, is asked to email [email protected] quoting Operation Mildenhall.

1 . A27 collision A motorcyclist involved in a road traffic collision near Worthing has sadly died, police have said. Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

2 . A27 collision A motorcyclist involved in a road traffic collision near Worthing has sadly died, police have said. Photo: Sussex News and Pictures