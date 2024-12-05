A road closure was in place after a fire on the A27 in East Sussex.

AA Traffic News reported that a car caught fire on the A27 near Hove this afternoon (Thursday, December 5).

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Emergency services responded to a car fire on the westbound A27 near Devils Dyke just after 12.35pm on December 5. All three lanes were open just after 2pm.”

Video footage taken at the scene showed stationary traffic westbound, whilst the emergency services responded to the incident.

A spokesperson for East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called on December 5 at 12.37pm to reports of a single vehicle fire on A23-A27 westbound.

"Three fire engines were in attendance from Hove and Preston Circus.

"Crews used two breathing apparatus and one hose reel jet to extinguish the fire. There were no casualties reported.”

Whilst the incident was ongoing, an AA traffic notice read: “Queueing traffic and one lane closed due to car fire on A27 Westbound from A23 London Road to A2038 King George Vi Avenue (Hove turn off).”