Fire crews joined the police and ambulance service at the scene in Wiston earlier this afternoon (Friday, January 3).

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: "At 1.20pm we responded to a road traffic collision involving two vehicles on the A283 at Washington Road, Steyning.

"Joint Fire Control sent crews from Worthing and Shoreham to the scene.

"Upon arrival firefighters moved one of the vehicles from the roadway and assessed two casualties, before leaving them in the care of crews from South East Coast Ambulance Service.

"Officers from Sussex Police were also in attendance."

An AA Traffic News report at 1.27pm read: “Road closed and queueing traffic due to crash on A283 Washington Road both ways at Water Lane.”

According to Sussex Traffic Watch on social media, the road was closed both ways but speed sensors later reported that it was ‘part blocked’.

The road has since reopened in both directions.