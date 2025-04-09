Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An emergency plumber in Littlehampton – whose home was left badly smoke damaged after a fire last month – has been left unable to work.

Hayden Wheeler has been put into temporary accommodation by the council after a fire in Greenfields, Wick on the morning of Tuesday, March 18.

The fire – believed to have been caused by an electrical fault – started in another flat but left Hayden’s, among others’ with ‘significant smoke damage’.

The father-of-three has been told it is unsafe for him to retrieve any of his or his children’s belongings. Items such as clothes, toys, bedding, and cots were damaged, along with essential work tools.

Six fire engines and an aerial ladder platform were sent to the scene of the fire in Greenfields, Wick. Photo: GoFundMe

Hayden, an emergency plumber, cannot work without these tools.

“The fire actually started in the neighbouring flat and I was asleep in bed,” Hayden recalled. “I was woken up by the sirens of the fire engines.

"Luckily it was just me and the kids were at their mum's that day. I just had to get up and leave with what I had on basically.

"It’s not a nice thing watching your belongings and where you live burn.

Father-of-three, Hayden Wheeler, has been told it is unsafe for him to retrieve any of his or his children’s belongings. Items such as clothes, toys, bedding, and cots were damaged, along with essential work tools. Photo contributed

“I don't actually know 100 per cent how much stuff is damaged yet because I've not been allowed back in there to retrieve stuff properly since.

“Not being able to get all the kids’ stuff and what they need makes it an absolute nightmare at the minute.

"I couldn't get my tools and I actually lost my job now because of not being able to work. It's been a nightmare.”

Hayden said he is grateful for the community support for him and his children, aged one, two and ten.

He added: “I've been put into emergency housing and waiting to be put into a permanent place at some point.

“It’s been stressful. A lot of local people have helped out with certain bits, like clothes and bits and pieces for the kids.

“I was quite shocked at how good people have been.”

Hayden’s mum, Allison, has set up a GoFundMe page.

The funds raised will help replace their essential items and support Hayden in getting back to work.

If you would like to donate, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/belongings-lost-in-a-disater

Six fire engines and an aerial ladder platform were sent to the scene of the fire.

A fire service spokesperson added: “Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used three high pressure hose reels and two jets to extinguish the fire. Firefighters remained on scene into the afternoon to dampen down to ensure there were no further signs of fire.

“The last crew left the scene shortly before 1.30pm.

“Residents living nearby were urged to keep their doors and windows closed while the fire was extinguished, and drivers were asked to avoid the area to allow firefighters to work safely.

"Fortunately there were no casualties as a result of this incident.”

The fire service has since revealed the suspected cause of the blaze.

"We believe the fire to be of accidental ignition, likely caused by a faulty electrical item,” a spokesperson added.

"To reduce the risk of electrical fires in the home, residents should avoid leaving electrical items – such as mobile phones and laptops – plugged in or unattended, especially at night.

"Always use chargers from reputable retailers to ensure they meet UK product safety standards, and ensure homes are fitted with working smoke alarms."

More electrical fire safety advice can be found at www.westsussex.gov.uk/fire-emergencies-and-crime/west-sussex-fire-and-rescue-service/home-fire-safety/electrical-and-heating-appliance-safety-advice/