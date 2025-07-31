Reports have came in of an an accident on Summerley Lane in Felpham.
A bystander had said that a ‘a van is on it’s side. Police, fire and ambulance services are in attendance.’
Sussex World are approaching the police regarding the matter.
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said there were ‘minor injuries’ and ‘no arrests’.
