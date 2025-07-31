Accident in West Sussex village with 'van on its side' has minor injuries and no arrests, say police

By Henry Bryant
Published 31st Jul 2025, 14:20 BST
Updated 31st Jul 2025, 18:31 BST
There was an incident at a West Sussex village on Thursday, July 31.

Reports have came in of an an accident on Summerley Lane in Felpham.

A bystander had said that a ‘a van is on it’s side. Police, fire and ambulance services are in attendance.’

Sussex World are approaching the police regarding the matter.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said there were ‘minor injuries’ and ‘no arrests’.

There has been an accident on Summerley Lane in Felpham. (Photo: Brian Gillbanks)

There has been an accident on Summerley Lane in Felpham. (Photo: Brian Gillbanks) Photo: Brian Gillbanks

