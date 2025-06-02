Adur and Worthing Police concerned for welfare of 15-year-old who is still missing
Police said on Facebook at 5.26pm on Monday, June 2: “We are concerned for the welfare of Summer, 15, who is missing from Worthing.
“She was last seen around 5am this morning (Monday, 2 June) in the Broadwater area of Worthing. Summer is 5’5” tall, her hair is dyed half purple, half blue, which is split down the middle.”
Police said at 3.40pm on Tuesday, June 3 that they are still looking for her. They said: “She was last seen wearing a black hoody with an image of a roller coaster on, multi-coloured striped shorts and white Nike Air Force trainers. If you see her, phone 999 quoting 307 of 02/06.”