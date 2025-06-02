Adur and Worthing Police concerned for welfare of missing 15-year-old

Adur and Worthing Police are appealing for help finding a missing teenager.

Police said on Facebook at 5.26pm: “We are concerned for the welfare of Summer, 15, who is missing from Worthing.

“She was last seen around 5am this morning (Monday, 2 June) in the Broadwater area of Worthing.

“Summer is 5’5” tall, her hair is dyed half purple, half blue, which is split down the middle.

“If you see Summer, call 101 quoting reference 0307 of 02/06.”

