Aerial photos: five engines tackle fire in East Sussex village as people advised to avoid area or close windows

ESFRS announced on Facebook at about 3.50pm: “We are currently attending a chimney fire on Mill Lane, East Hoathly. Five fire engines are in attendance.
“Crews have been using firefighting foam, a main jet and a hose reel jet to fight the fire. No casualties have been reported.
“Please avoid the area. Those in the area please close windows and doors.”
An updated statement on the ESFRS website said they were called to the fire at 2.22pm and four officers were sent. It added: “As of 15.46 the incident was scaled down to three appliances. No casualties have been reported.”