An air ambulance landed after an incident involving a paraglider near Seaford in East Sussex.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South East Coast Ambulance (SECAmb) confirmed it was called to ‘reports of a fall’, involving a paraglider, on land off Alfriston Road around 1.30pm on Sunday (March 9).

"Ambulance crews attended and were joined at the scene by Air Ambulance Charity Kent, Surrey, Sussex (KSS),” a SECAmb spokesperson said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The paraglider was assessed and treated at the scene for injuries, including back pain, before being taken to Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton by road.”

An air ambulance landed after an incident involving a paraglider near Seaford. Photo: Air Ambulance Charity Kent Surrey Sussex

The KSS confirmed it dispatched a helicopter to the incident.

A spokesperson said: “Our crew arrived on scene at 2.04pm where they worked with SECAmb to help treat the patient, involved in an accidental injury.

"They then transported the patient to hospital by road with our crew accompanying them in the ambulance to continue delivering their care en route.”