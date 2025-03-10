Air ambulance lands after paraglider incident in East Sussex

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 10th Mar 2025, 11:27 BST
Updated 11th Mar 2025, 12:13 BST
An air ambulance landed after an incident involving a paraglider near Seaford in East Sussex.

South East Coast Ambulance (SECAmb) confirmed it was called to ‘reports of a fall’, involving a paraglider, on land off Alfriston Road around 1.30pm on Sunday (March 9).

"Ambulance crews attended and were joined at the scene by Air Ambulance Charity Kent, Surrey, Sussex (KSS),” a SECAmb spokesperson said.

"The paraglider was assessed and treated at the scene for injuries, including back pain, before being taken to Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton by road.”

An air ambulance landed after an incident involving a paraglider near Seaford. Photo: Air Ambulance Charity Kent Surrey Sussexplaceholder image
An air ambulance landed after an incident involving a paraglider near Seaford. Photo: Air Ambulance Charity Kent Surrey Sussex

The KSS confirmed it dispatched a helicopter to the incident.

A spokesperson said: “Our crew arrived on scene at 2.04pm where they worked with SECAmb to help treat the patient, involved in an accidental injury.

"They then transported the patient to hospital by road with our crew accompanying them in the ambulance to continue delivering their care en route.”

