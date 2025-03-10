Air ambulance lands after paraglider incident in East Sussex
South East Coast Ambulance (SECAmb) confirmed it was called to ‘reports of a fall’, involving a paraglider, on land off Alfriston Road around 1.30pm on Sunday (March 9).
"Ambulance crews attended and were joined at the scene by Air Ambulance Charity Kent, Surrey, Sussex (KSS),” a SECAmb spokesperson said.
"The paraglider was assessed and treated at the scene for injuries, including back pain, before being taken to Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton by road.”
The KSS confirmed it dispatched a helicopter to the incident.
A spokesperson said: “Our crew arrived on scene at 2.04pm where they worked with SECAmb to help treat the patient, involved in an accidental injury.
"They then transported the patient to hospital by road with our crew accompanying them in the ambulance to continue delivering their care en route.”