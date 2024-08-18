Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An air ambulance landed after a serious incident in Eastbourne this afternoon (Sunday, August 19).

Visitors to Airbourne - on the final day of the international airshow - have been warned about major traffic disruption in the town.

"Important update for those heading to Beachy Head car parks today," an airshow spokesperson wrote on social media.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We are aware of a police incident and road closure with Beachy Head Road closed near Beachy Head Pub. For those driving in on the A259, access to the car parks is via Warren Hill only."

A serious collision has been reported in Eastbourne. Photo: Stock image / National World

According to traffic sources, Beachy Head Road remains closed bothways between Birling gap and the Beachy Head pub 'following an earlier serious road traffic collision involving a motorcycle'.

Beachy Head Road is reportedly closed both ways.

Sussex Traffic Watch reported that the air ambulance left the scene ane is 'en route to Brighton hospital'.