Air ambulance lands after serious Eastbourne collision; Airbourne visitors warned about road closure
Visitors to Airbourne - on the final day of the international airshow - have been warned about major traffic disruption in the town.
"Important update for those heading to Beachy Head car parks today," an airshow spokesperson wrote on social media.
"We are aware of a police incident and road closure with Beachy Head Road closed near Beachy Head Pub. For those driving in on the A259, access to the car parks is via Warren Hill only."
According to traffic sources, Beachy Head Road remains closed bothways between Birling gap and the Beachy Head pub 'following an earlier serious road traffic collision involving a motorcycle'.
Beachy Head Road is reportedly closed both ways.
Sussex Traffic Watch reported that the air ambulance left the scene ane is 'en route to Brighton hospital'.
