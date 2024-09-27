An air ambulance from the Air Ambulance Charity Kent Surrey Sussex (KSS) landed in Seaside in the town following a collision in the early hours of Friday, September 27.

A spoke for KSS confirmed that the air ambulance arrived on the scene to help treat a person who was then delivered to hospital for treatment.

The spokesperson said: “A helicopter from Air Ambulance Charity Kent Surrey Sussex (KSS) was dispatched to Eastbourne on September 27. Our crew arrived on scene where they worked with SECAmb to help treat the patient, involved in a road traffic collision. The patient was transported to hospital by road with the ambulance crew continuing to deliver care en route.”

Sussex Police have been contacted for comment.

1 . Air ambulance lands on beach in Eastbourne following traffic collision Air ambulance lands on beach in Eastbourne following traffic collision Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

2 . Air ambulance lands on beach in Eastbourne following traffic collision Air ambulance lands on beach in Eastbourne following traffic collision Photo: Raymond Hughes

3 . Air ambulance lands on beach in Eastbourne following traffic collision Air ambulance lands on beach in Eastbourne following traffic collision Photo: Sussex News and Pictures