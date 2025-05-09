Ammunition found on West Sussex beach: Cordon set up as police and Coastguard respond

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 9th May 2025, 14:30 BST
A cordon was set up on Littlehampton beach after the discovery of ammunition.

The emergency incident was reported around 8pm on Thursday (May 8).

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We can confirm that some small items of ammunition were found on Littlehampton beach at about 8pm on May 8 and were safely removed.”

HM Coastguard was also called to ‘reports of munitions’ on the beach.

Coastguard volunteers and police officers were called to Littlehampton beach twice within seven days. This photo was taken on Friday, May 2. Photo: Eddie MitchellCoastguard volunteers and police officers were called to Littlehampton beach twice within seven days. This photo was taken on Friday, May 2. Photo: Eddie Mitchell
Coastguard volunteers and police officers were called to Littlehampton beach twice within seven days. This photo was taken on Friday, May 2. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

A spokesperson added: “Littlehampton Coastguard Rescue Team was sent to the scene to set up a safety cordon and officers from Sussex Police attended to remove the items.”

The same beach was taped off earlier this month after suspected ordnance was found.

Sussex Police officers and Coastguard crews were pictured assisting at the scene on the afternoon of Friday, May 2 – with a safety cordon set up.

After liaison with the bomb squad, it was confirmed that the item was not explosive ordnance. It found to be safe and of no concern.

