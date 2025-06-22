Appeal for help finding missing cow in Sussex that was hit by a car

They posted on Facebook on Friday, June 20: “If you’re out walking or riding in the permanently-fenced enclosure on the South Chase today, we need your help please.

“We are looking for a black Aberdeen Angus cow that was sadly hit by a car last night (Thursday). She might be in a herd and look lame, or she might be on her own, possibly lying down.

“The last three digits on her ear tag are 589. If you see her, please note the What3Words location (or be able to describe your location as best as possible) and get in touch with us via 01342 823583 and select option 7.

“She was last seen just south of Hollies car park (What3Words location: https://w3w.co/native.staining.batches) heading in the direction of the Airman's Grave.”