Appeal issued after sewage pollutes Horsham stream

An appeal for information has gone out from the Environment Agency following the discovery of raw sewage in a Horsham stream.

The agency was alerted when the pollution was discovered at Chennells Brook near Lemmington Way in north Horsham on Monday (September 22).

An agency spokesperson said: “We traced and found the source of the pollution and had the discharge stopped.

“We are investigating the incident, so we are unable to comment further to make sure we do not prejudice any future potential enforcement action.

“If members of the public have any information about this incident or of any other potential pollution incidents, please contact the Environment Agency’s 24/7 incident hotline on 0800 80 70 60.”

Horsham District Council issued warning notices urging people not to let children or dogs enter the water when the pollution was first discovered.