Surrey Fire & Rescue Service were called to a blaze in Horsham Road at 4.34pm on Saturday, July 12.

The fire service said ‘at its peak’ eight engines attended the scene, before departing at 7pm the same evening.

A Surrey Fire & Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were called to a wildfire in Horsham Road, Capel on Saturday afternoon (12 July) at 16:34.

“At its peak, there were eight vehicles in attendance.

“The wildfire impacted approximately one hectare of farmland.

“We left the scene shortly after 19:00 on Saturday evening.”

1 . ‘Approximately one hectare of farmland’ affected by Capel wildfire ‘Approximately one hectare of farmland’ has been affected by a wildfire in Capel, the fire service have said. Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

2 . ‘Approximately one hectare of farmland’ affected by Capel wildfire ‘Approximately one hectare of farmland’ has been affected by a wildfire in Capel, the fire service have said. Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

3 . ‘Approximately one hectare of farmland’ affected by Capel wildfire 'Approximately one hectare of farmland’ has been affected by a wildfire in Capel, the fire service have said. Photo: Sussex News and Pictures