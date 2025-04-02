Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A road closure has been lifted, amid an armed police incident in Hastings.

AA Traffic News reported that B2159 Battle Road was closed both ways from Menzies Road to Blackman Avenue.

Congestion was reported towards A21 Seddlescombe Road North – with vehicles ‘queuing in both directions as traffic diverts’.

The incident was first reported at 4.10pm on Tuesday (April 1).

Sussex Police issued a statement on Wednesday morning, confirming that officers received a report of a man ‘having been assaulted’ in Battle Road, Hastings. (Stock image / National World)

Sussex Police issued a statement on Wednesday morning, confirming that officers received a report of a man ‘having been assaulted’ in Battle Road.

"Officers, including firearms units, were sent to the scene following concerns that a man may have been in possession of a knife,” a police spokesperson said.

"When officers arrived on scene the suspect had left.

“A man sustained a injury to his head, not reported to have been caused by a knife, and he was treated by ambulance.”

Stagecoach reported on social media that its bus services were affected by the road closure.

A post on X (formerly Twitter) read: “The A2100 Battle Road has been closed between Silverhill and Ashbrook Road.

“Services 319, 322, 324 & 1066 are diverting via Sedlescombe Road North, Old Harrow Road and Ashbrook Road.

“We currently have a 319 a 322 & a 324 stuck within the road closure on Battle Road, Some journeys will be cancelled as a result.

“Most services are experiencing delays due to the closure of Battle Road and traffic diverting via Sedlescombe Road North which has temporary traffic lights.

"Please see the StagecoachBus app for cancellations.”

In an update at 6.30pm, the bus company reported: “We have now been informed that London Road has re-opened. We are doing our best to get buses back on time.

“Please be kind to our drivers who are doing all they can under challenging circumstances.”