Sussex Police were called to South Farm Road at about 7pm to a report of a ‘man having been seen with an axe’.

Police said they attended and engaged with a local shopworker, who reported being threatened by the man that evening.

A 40-year-old man of no fixed address was located in a property nearby, where a ‘small hatchet’ was seized, according to Sussex Police.

The man was arrested on suspicion of affray and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, but was released with ‘no further action to be taken’, Sussex Police added.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Officers engaged with the suspect and, following liaison with the victim, he was released with no further action to be taken.

"Safeguarding measures have been put in place to support the victim.”

1 . Arrest made following reports of a ‘man with an axe’ in Worthing Photo from the scene Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

2 . Arrest made following reports of a ‘man with an axe’ in Worthing Photo from the scene Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

3 . Arrest made following reports of a ‘man with an axe’ in Worthing Photo from the scene Photo: Sussex News and Pictures