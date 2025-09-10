Arson arrest after fire at Worthing home
The emergency services were called to reports of a fire at an address in Mill Road, Worthing, at around 1.10pm on Tuesday (September 9).
Police officers joined the emergency response, with firefighters and paramedics also at the scene.
A Sussex Police statement, released on Wednesday afternoon, read: “A 50-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of arson.
“Clinton McNamara, 50, of Mill Road, Worthing, was subsequently charged with arson and remanded to appear before Crawley Magistrates’ Court on September 10.”
The police added that one person was treated on the scene by medical professionals.
South East Coast Ambulance Service confirmed that ambulance crews ‘assessed one patient’, who was then ‘discharged from our care’.
A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: “Joint Fire Control mobilised three fire engines to the scene.
“Upon arrival crews found a fire in a flat. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the fire using a hose reel.
“Sussex Police and paramedics from the South East Coast Ambulance Service were also in attendance. Crews left the scene at 2pm.”
See more photos from the scene at https://www.sussexexpress.co.uk/news/emergency-incident/fire-breaks-out-at-home-in-worthing-in-pictures-5309821